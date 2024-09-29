Days Of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn dies at 70

Actor Drake Hogestyn who played the character of John Black on Days Of Our Lives died at the age of 70. The actor died a day before turning 71 on Saturday, September 28. He played the character of Black for 38 years on the soap opera. His passing away was confirmed after the show released an official statement of the same. Drake Hogestyn, beloved actor from Days Of Our Lives, passed away at 70 after battling pancreatic cancer.(@drakehogestyn/instagram)

Also Read: New Justin Baldoni row erupts with NBA star post It Ends With Us drama: Report

Actor Drake Hogestyn passes away at 70

The official statement released by the show read, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn.” The statement revealed the cause of death due to his long struggle with pancreatic cancer. It read, “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones," as reported by People.

The statement continued, “He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives,” followed with the signature of “The Hogestyn Family”.

Days Of Our Lives producer Ken Corday told the media outlet that the actor’s passing away is a “difficult one” for everyone. He praised the actor as he said, “Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched."

Apart from playing John Black’s character, he was also a loving husband to Victoria Post. The two remained married for 37 years and had four children– daughters Whitney, Alexandra and Rachael, and son, Ben and seven grandchildren.

Also Read: Kanye West ‘destroyed’ Malibu mansion before sale; new owner slams ‘dumb move’

Drake Hogestyn’s co-actors express grief

The Days Of Our Lives co-actors penned emotional posts for Hogestyn on social media. Alison Sweeney wrote, “Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, and the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set. My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug," on Instagram.

Christopher Sean who played the character of John Black’s illegitimate son on the show wrote, “I will always love you. You were more than just my tv father, in my eyes you were my dad. Thank you for everything you taught me and the love you gave me. The world lost a true Hero. Miss and love you so much Drake. Rest in Peace Dad,” on microblogging site X.

Genie Francic penned a heartfelt note for the actor where she wrote, “So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children."