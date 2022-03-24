Debina Bonnerjee enters 3rd timester with swollen feet and many toilet runs: 'I am forever gateful'

Debina Bonerjee, who announced the news of her pregnancy earlier this year, has entered her third trimester. The actor shared a new picture of herself showing her baby bump and talked about the changes her body is going through. She is expecting her first child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Also Read| Debina Bonnerjee recalls she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before Ramayan

In a post on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Debina revealed that she is experiencing new symptoms as she enters the third semester of her pregnancy. The actor shared, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

Debina, who tied the knot with Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011, had announced her pregnancy on February 9, 2021. She added in her latest post, "Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling... of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement." She further wrote, "Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries, Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?"

The actor shared that the new trimester has brought more fears, but she is still grateful for that feeling. She wrote, " I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby." Debina also added the hashtags "#thoughts and #overcome."

Debina received support from her fans on the post. Actor Munmun Dutta commented, "Sending you so much love," adding a heart emoticon. Director Onir dropped heart-eyes emojis. A fan wrote, "You are the Strongest/ Lots of love and more Power to you."

On the work front, Debina was last seen in Chidiya Ghar seven years ago. She has also been working on short films with her husband Gurmeet.

