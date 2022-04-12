Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary ask fans to suggest baby names from this letter in new video. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are asking their fans for baby names. The couple welcomed a daughter earlier this month. They revealed the letter from which their daughter's name will start as Debina shared a video documenting her journey from going to the hospital to returning home with the baby. Also Read: Step inside Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's nursery for baby daughter with 'futuristic cot'. Watch

Debina shared the vlog on her YouTube channel Debina Decodes on Tuesday. In a clip recorded in the hospital room after welcoming the baby, Debina said to her followers, "We have got a letter and we have to think of baby names starting from it." She and Gurmeet then made the shape of the letter L from their fingers and asked their fans to suggest girl names starting from it. They added that they will also keep a nickname for their baby girl starting from the letter A.

Debina continued, "We request you to suggest a name from L which has a nice meaning, which sounds international as well, and which has a very good meaning in Sanskrit as well. All names are welcome."

In the same video, Gurmeet Choudhary noted that their newborn baby has replaced him as the star of Debina's YouTube channel. He said to Debina, "I used to be the star of your channel earlier, but now Angel will be the star." He then joked, "Mera kya hoga! Aila (What will happen to me now)?"

The new video also featured a clip from the hospital in which Gurmeet was escorting Debina to the delivery room, and another in which he came out with the baby in a stroller. There was also a picture of Debina sleeping with her newborn daughter next to her. They also documented the welcome they received when they returned to their home with the newborn baby, and introduced her to their pet dog.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. They announced the pregnancy in February 2022 and welcomed the baby on April 3. They shared the news of the baby's arrival with their fans and followers on Instagram by posting a video that featured a glimpse of her little hand.

