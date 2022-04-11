Step inside Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's nursery for baby daughter with 'futuristic cot'. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed a daughter with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary earlier this month, has shared a new video in which she gave a glimpse inside her baby's nursery. The vlog, that Debina recorded the day she was admitted to the hospital ahead of delivery, showed all the preparation that she had done for her baby's arrival. Also Read| Debina Bonnerjee sings lullaby in Bengali to her baby girl, fan says: 'Cutie pie is listening to her mum'. Watch

The actor shared the video on her YouTube channel Debina Decodes on Sunday and revealed more details about the nursery as she shared the link on her Instagram account. She wrote, "My nursery is something I planned very meticulously. Selecting each product after a lot of research and thought and heart. In this video, I have spoken about one of my best investments which is the baby cot in my nursery."

Debina started the video by showing off the feeding chair with leg rest. The actor shared that she spends a lot of time on that chair since she finds it very comfortable. The walls of the nursey were painted in pastel shades and featured murals of trees and animals. Ahead of her baby's arrival, Debina had collected a number of equipment and products including an automatic chair. She also had a changing station set on a short cabinet. In the cabinet, she kept diapers, reusable diapers, baby nail cutters, and a number of bibs among other items.

Debina said that the "most beautiful part" of the room is the baby's "futuristic" cot, which can be transformed into a bed as she grows into her toddler years. She also had two cameras in the room connected to her phone, which can be moved from her phone so she could keep checking on her baby even when she is not home. She also kept a UV case where she could disinfect clothes and other items.

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary tied the knot in 2011. They announced the pregnancy in February 2022 and welcomed the baby on April 3. They shared the news of the baby's arrival with their fans and followers on Instagram by posting a video that featured a glimpse of her little hand.

