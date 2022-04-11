Debina Bonnerjee sings lullaby in Bengali to her baby girl, fan says: 'Cutie pie is listening to her mum'. Watch

Actor Debina Bonnerjee has shared a video where she sang a lullaby in Bengali to her newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram, Debina posted the video as she cradled the baby in her arms. The mother-daughter-duo was seen inside the actor's bedroom. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary pose with newborn outside hospital in first family pic, fans ask to see baby's face)

In the video, Debina wore white ethnic wear with blue pants and kept her hair loose. She held the child in her arms and sang to her. Debina sang E Mon Byakul Jakhon Takhan by Nachiketa Chakraborty.

The actor's closet and the blind-drawn window were seen in the background. As Debina stood and sang, her bed and table were also seen in the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "A Bengali mother singing Bengali lullaby. Maybe I understand the meaning of mother tongue, even more, today (smiling face with halo emoji)..#lullaby #mydaughter #love #minime #bengali."

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "I can't understand the lyrics but your voice is amazing, and love you little princess." "How beautifully singing song little princess's mumma," commented another fan. "Mother is the first teacher," wrote a person.

An Instagram user said, "Wow! That’s how beautiful a mother tongue is!" "So cute di... You are finally singing song for your little princess," wrote another person. "Such a beautiful voice. Congratulations once again blessings for the princess," commented a fan. "Cutie pie is listening to her mum...I am loving this video," said a person.

Debina and her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, welcomed their first child, a daughter earlier this month. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers on Instagram. In a post, the new parents uploaded a clip featuring a glimpse of their baby's little hand.

The caption read, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

Debina has shared several videos featuring the baby on her social media. In a post talking about welcoming the baby home, she shared a video and wrote, “The homecoming was so surreal. Coming back home as three. And now we know the colour it is pink pink pink…. pink all over and with happiness.”

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the news of her pregnancy in February 2022.

