Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary pose with newborn outside hospital in first family pic, fans ask to see baby's face

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were spotted leaving the hospital, after welcoming their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary outside the hospital. (Varinder Chawla)
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary outside the hospital.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl on Sunday. A paparazzo account shared a video of the couple coming out of the hospital on Tuesday. In the video, Gurmeet and Debina are seen holding the baby basket as they exited the hospital. (Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to a baby girl, share first glimpse of child. Watch video)

In the video shared online, Debina and Gurmeet are seen posing with the baby basket, as they made a heart sign with their hands. 

Debina's friend Daljiet Kaur commented, “Aww,” while many fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. One fan said that Gurmeet resembled Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in the video, he wrote, “First I thought he is Hrithik. Looking smart.” Another one said, “Yar yeh couple bohot pyaara hai (This couple is very cute)," while one requested, “show baby's face.”

On Monday, the star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media. They uploaded a beautiful clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand on Instagram. "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," the caption read.

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022. The couple met when they played Ram and Sita respectively in Ramayan (2009). They have since featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Gurmeet has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta's Paltan. (Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee does headstand in third trimester as Gurmeet Choudhary watches, Ruslaan Mumtaz says ‘you are so fit')

Earlier, on Sunday, comedian Bharti Singh announced on social media that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

