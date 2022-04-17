Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal daughter's name, Lianna Choudhary, introduce her Instagram account

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have announced the name of their newborn daughter and also introduced her to the online world with her personal Instagram account. They welcomed the baby girl last Sunday, April 3. (Also read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary perform baby's 'chhati chila' puja. Watch)

Sharing a picture from their photoshoot with the baby girl, Debina wrote on Instagram, "Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. Thank you @ridham_feltcrafts for the personalised name tag .#gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary."

On Tuesday, Debina had asked fans to suggest names starting with the letter L. She shared a vlog that was recorded in the hospital room soon after welcoming her daughter. “We have got a letter and we have to think of baby names starting from it,” she said in the video before Gurmeet and she formed the shape of the letter L with their fingers.

She added, "We request you to suggest a name from L which has a nice meaning, which sounds international as well, and which has a very good meaning in Sanskrit as well. All names are welcome." They also said that they will have a nickname for the baby girl and that will start with the letter A.

Recently, Debina also shared pictures from the sixth-day puja for her daughter. Posting the pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually, every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter.”

The new parents announced the arrival of their daughter on social media earlier this week. Debina and Gurmeet posted a clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," they wrote. Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011.

