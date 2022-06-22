Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary shake a leg on Rihanna's Work: 'What we do when our baby is asleep'. Watch

In April, actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their daughter Lianna. Since then, the couple has been sharing several pictures and videos featuring them and Lianna on their social media handles. On Tuesday, Debina and Gurmeet shared a fun video and revealed what they do when Lianna is sleeping. Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee cuddles newborn daughter in birthday pics, husband Gurmeet Choudhary calls actor his 'entire universe'

Sharing the video, Debina wrote, “This is what we do when our baby is asleep. Dancing mom dad." In the clip, Debina and Gurmeet are seen dancing to Rihanna's Work. Actor Karan Singh Chabbra commented, “My cuties." One fan called them ‘Rockstars’, and another one simply called them ‘Wonder parents.’

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022. In April they shared a clip announcing their baby's arrival. In the clip, Gurmeet held Debina's hand who in turn held the baby's hand. They captioned the post, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews." Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary become parents to baby girl, share first glimpse of child. Watch video

On Father's Day, which was on Sunday, Debina shared a happy picture of herself, Gurmeet and Lianna. She captioned the post, “Happy #fathersday @guruchoudhary. To your first as a father for being like our shadow to always keeping a protective eye on us … for having our back. To the freshest #daddy on the block. P.S … I love you."

The couple met when they played Ram and Sita in the 2008 TV show Ramayan. They have since featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Gurmeet has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta's Paltan.

