Debina Bonnerjee cuddles newborn daughter in birthday pics, husband Gurmeet Choudhary calls actor his 'entire universe'

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee turned 35 on Monday. She and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary shared a bunch of pictures from the birthday celebration on their Instagram handles, also featuring their newborn daughter Lianna. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna on April 3. Also Read Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary pose with newborn outside hospital in first family pic, fans ask to see baby's face

Debina first shared two pictures, in which she was seen holding Lianna in her arms. She captioned the post, “Could it be more exciting a dream of twinning and winning life with you. love you my baby @lianna_choudhary. 2022 calls for the best birthday from here on.” In the pictures, Debina and Lianna are seen wearing similar-looking frocks.

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actor Karan Singh Chabbra wrote, “Happy birthday @lianna_choudhary ki mummy.” One fan said, “Happy Birthday, and Yeah, Lianna looks super cute in that tiny frock," while another one wrote, “She is shoooo small and cutie indeed special birthday for you. Beautiful pics.”

In her another post, she shared photos featuring herself, Gurmeet, their parents, and their close friends. She captioned the post, “For real after 2 years I celebrated my birthday… and this get-together was nothing less than a blessing. With all MY people around. Surely I'm God's favourite child. Thank you for making my life so special.”

Model Kajal Jain commented, “Happiest bday Deni.” Fashion designer Ritika Bajaj wrote, “Happy Birthday, have a blessed year! And lots of love Lianna." While one wrote, “Since you didn't celebrate your birthday for last 2 years. God gifted u two gifts first is of course @liannachaudhary and the second is to have your in-laws too in celebration. Happiest birthday new mommy @debinabon,” another one simply wrote, “Happy birthday. @debinabon age with abundant blessings."

Gurmeet also shared these pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Happyyy birthday to my entire universe. My first love, my wife and now the mother of my child. It just feels so surreal to travel this path of life exploration together… one step at a time cherishing each moment Thank you god for choosing @debinabon for me ….. how the goofy girl bloomed into beautiful being my rock solid partner in life is mine alone to cherish forever.”

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Lianna on April 3, 2022. The couple played Ram and Sita respectively in Ramayan (2009). They have since featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. Gurmeet has also appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and JP Dutta's Paltan.

