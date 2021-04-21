Debina Bonnerjee: My doctor said actors need to get vaccinated urgently, ours is the only profession thoroughly exposed

The worsening Covid-19 situation has certainly led to everything going for a toss, and entertainment industry is facing the brunt with all film, TV and ad shoots stalled till April 30. Actor Debina Bonnerjee rues being affected by the recently imposed restrictions.

“It impacted a photoshoot which I had been planning. Our residential building has stopped allowing people inside. Nothing could happen for the last four to five weeks. It all became so difficult,” she laments.

At a time when most actors would again be homebound in the absence of any shoots, or some would be shooting outside of Maharasthra, Bonnerjee feels it’s time to find a way out rather than cribbing about the situation at hand.

“It (vaccination) could have started right in the beginning. If you want people to stay at home, they should be given enough entertainment. Our source is what we see on our phones and daily soaps. For a child also, if you want them to sit at one place, you give them enough things to keep their attention going. Similarly, the show must go on for at least actors,” argues the 37-year-old.

The actor, therefore, advocates for everyone to get vaccinated in the showbiz sector. In fact, she tells us that even her doctor agreed that actors are at high risk, and advised that they should get the vaccination at the earliest.

“He said in every other profession, including his own, everyone is all masked up, wearing PPE suits and face shields. But for us, actors, it’s extremely urgent to take the vaccination as ours is the only profession thoroughly exposed,” she says.

The actor recalls when she had just resumed shooting for her show, Aladdin, last year towards end of July. “I was the first ones to start shooting. I was petrified. That was the time when it had begun, right now people have gotten used to moving out, with a bottle of sanitiser everywhere,” she says.