Debina Bonnerjee recalls she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before Ramayan

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has recalled that she and her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before they starred in Ramayan. She also said that they didn't have money either.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary essayed the roles of Sita and Ram respectively in the television serial Ramayan. The show aired for three years from 2006 to 2009.

Speaking to a leading daily, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Mujhe toh lagta hai humein sab pata hai ek dusre ke baare mein. Aise lockdown jaisa feel humare saath pehle bhi hua hai. Hum jab naye naye the, tab kaam nahi hota tha toh ghar pe baithe rehte the. Tab hi humne discover kar liya tha (I think both of us know everything about each other. We have experienced the lockdown feel previously too. When we were new, we didn't have work and used to sit at home. We had discovered then itself)."

Debina also said, “Before Ramayan, we had no work for three years. Paise bhi nahi hote the, ghar mein hi khaana banate the, jo sab logon ne lockdown mein kiya, humne woh sab tab hi kar liya (We didn't have money then, we used to eat at home. What people did during the lockdown, we had done earlier).”

Earlier this year speaking to Hindustan Times, Debina and Gurmeet spoke on the impact of playing the roles of the deities. “I believe that one does have a few of those qualities then only he or she can play such roles well. And also, when one is portraying a certain character then the characteristics of the great ones do impact you. So, since we have played their roles, we feel close to Lord Ram and Sita,” she had said.

Also Read | HT Exclusive Shoot | Gurmeet-Debina’s Dilli Darshan: We have to work but with Covid-19 precautions

Gurmeet had said, “Since we always had their blessings probably that’s the reason, I feel we were able to make a mark in the TV industry with the show Ramayan."