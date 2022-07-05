Debina Bonnerjee responds to Instagram user who asked if she 'started drinking' three months after giving birth

Debina Bonnerjee has responded to an Instagram user who asked her if she has 'started drinking', three months after the actor welcomed her first child Lianna Choudhary with husband-actor Gurmeet Choudhary. Taking to Instagram Stories, Debina posted several pictures and videos as the couple took their first trip with Lianna. Debina and Gurmeet became parents to Lianna on April 3 this year. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee uses famous Kareena Kapoor line to answer those trolling her)

In one of the clips, Debina held a cocktail glass filled with cold water as she turned it around. Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user asked, "Did you start drinking? Question from a new mommy." Sharing the reply, Debina wrote, "Answer is nope:- it is just sparkling water. Just presented well." She also added a picture of the water bottle on her Instagram Stories.

Debina held a cocktail glass filled with cold water as she turned it around.

Earlier, Debina also posted a photo of Gurmeet posing on a cruise and wrote in Hindi and English, "Hello handsome." Posting a picture of a room, she captioned it, "Ready. Do you want to see more?" In a clip, Debina gave a glimpse of herself posing and pouting. She wrote, "Right now very hungry! Waiting for the food. Then will show you around."

Debina posted several pictures and videos.

The couple took their first trip with Lianna.

Lianna also featured in a clip as she sat on a couch with Debina holding and kissing her. The actor wrote, "And she is a dream to travel with. Complete travel baby. My little tornado's first trip." Debina also posted a video of the rain during their stay at an undisclosed location. She captioned the clip, "Oh what a lovely weather."

Debina and Gurmeet recently revealed Lianna's face as the toddler turned three months old. The couple shared a photo as they kissed the baby. They captioned the post, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary."

