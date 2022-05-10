Debina Bonnerjee responds to those asking why she calls her mother-in-law ‘aunty’ and not 'mummy'

Actor Debina Bonnerjee has slammed those who question her about holding her baby a certain way and why she calls her mother-in-law aunty and not mummy. Taking to Instagram Stories, Debina shared a photo as she held her daughter Lianna. Her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary stood next to her. Their mothers also posed for the camera as they stood inside their home. (Also Read | Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal daughter's name, Lianna Choudhary, introduce her Instagram account)

Sharing the photo, Debina wrote, "So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way..Why I call my mother in law aunty and not mummy... Any more questions?" She also added, "All I say is I m surrounded by a few pair of protective hands as you can see.. who says it's all fine."

Speaking with India Today, Debina spoke about people giving their opinion on how she should be around her baby. “When people try and give an opinion on how I should treat my baby, it doesn’t bother me, but it is hurtful. I know, as an actor, I am used to trolls, but this role of mine is new. It is hurtful when people say things like ‘at least hold the baby correctly’."

She added, "People do not understand that I am the mother and if I am holding the baby I have brought into this world with so much love, why would I be careless? If I feel that the baby is comfortable and I am comfortable holding my baby that way, I am such a strong person, and my one hand is enough to hold her. So, when people say something like that, it reminds me of the phrase in Hindi ‘maa se jyada mausi ko dard (a Hindi proverb)’.”

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their baby daughter in April this year. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers on Instagram as they gave a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand. "With utmost gratitude we welcome our baby girl into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love and gratitude Gurmeet and Debina," the caption read.

Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared pregnancy news in February 2022. The duo featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

