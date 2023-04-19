Debina Bonnerjee twins with daughters in white at her birthday bash

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday with a party at a Mumbai restaurant on Tuesday. She wore a short white dress for the party, just like her two daughters Lianna and Divisha. Her husband Gurmeet Choudhary was seen posing with the two kids in his arms before entering the party venue. Also read: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee share glimpse of daughter Lianna’s unicorn themed first birthday celebration. Watch

Debina Bonnerjee and family at her birthday bash on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Debina and Gurmeet arriving for the party with their daughters. Debina was seen carrying the five-month-old Divisha in her arms and Gurmeet followed her with one-year-old Lianna in his arms. As Debina entered the venue, Gurmeet posed for the paparazzi with both his daughters in his arms. For a moment, Divisha was about to break into tears on seeing so many people but a photographer cheered her up saying, “alle alle”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan commented on the video, “Dono twin's lg ri h (they are looking like twins).” Another wrote, "Aww so cute." One more commented, “Haaye kitne pyare pyare bachhe hain (aww such lovely kids).”

During the day, Debina shared several pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony at home on Instagram, “Always grateful #HappyBirthdayToMe. #celebrations #love #together #humblebeginnings.” Gurmeet also shared similar pictures and wished Debina, “Happy birthday my love @debinabon #happybirthday #happybirthdaydebina.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Debina and Gurmeet got married on February 15, 2011. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year and welcomed Divisha in November the same year.

They recently celebrated the first birthday of their elder daughter and shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on Instagram. Debina wrote in the post, “Our baby turns #one and we did a lot of fun. As you see from a confused-cranky expression to digging her spoon-hand and loving every bite of her healthy yum-yum cake she's for sure having a blast and like always seeing her happy our heart is full... THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR ALL THE WISHES! And like that she turns 1... Since the time that you have come into our lives, there never has been a dull moment ...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON