Debina Bonnerjee twins with daughter Lianna in purple as she celebrates first Diwali with her. See pics

Gurmeet Choudhary took to Instagram to share pictures from his Diwali celebrations at home on Monday. The photos featured actor-wife Debina Bonnerjee and their daughter Lianna. Debina and Lianna wore matching outfits on the occasion. The actors celebrated their first Diwali with little Lianna. They welcomed their daughter on April 2022. (Also read: Diwali 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan pose with Taimur Ali Khan as Jehangir throws tantrum. See pics)

Debina wore a purple kurta sharara set with dupatta with a golden necklace around her neck. Gurmeet wore a yellow kurta with white pyjama and brown shoes. Lianna colour-coordinated with her mother and wore a purple crop top and skirt. She also wore a pink headband.

In one of the pictures, Debina looked into the eyes of Gurmeet, while posing for the camera. He held Lianna in his lap as the family posed in the balcony of their home, which was decorated with lights for Diwali. Debina held her husband's shoulders and both of them smiled, while getting clicked in a picture. Gurmeet also posted a couple of pictures with his Debina with fairy lights and plants in the background.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, “Lots of love, light and happiness from us to you and your family (purple heart emoji).” He used the hashtags ‘happy Diwali’ in the caption. One of his fans commented, “Now that was what we were waiting for.” Another fan wrote, “Lianna's expression is super cute.” Another fan commented, “Always favourite couple, happy Diwali.” Many fans extended warm wishes to him and his family and dropped heart emojis on the photos.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee married in 2011. The two first met on the sets of the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where they essayed the character of Ram and Sita. They welcomed daughter Lianna in April this year. On Instagram, they had posted a clip and written, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”

In August, while sharing a photo with Gurmeet and Lianna on Instagram handle, Debina had announced her second pregnancy. She captioned it, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing… coming soon to complete us.”

