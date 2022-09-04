Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan's 50 lakh home loan repaid; wife thanks Saumya Tandon for fundraiser. Watch

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan's wife has revealed that a ₹50-lakh home loan taken out by the actor has been repaid after his death thanks to a fundraiser organised by his co-star Saumya Tandon. After Deepesh's untimely death in July this year, his wife Megha faced the financial challenge of repaying the home loan. She recently shared that she has now repaid the amount. Also Read| Saumya Tandon raises money for Deepesh Bhan’s family to repay loan

Megha took to Deepesh Bhan's Instagram account on Sunday to share a video, in which she informed all the fans and well-wishers that the home loan has been repaid. Megha, who also has an 18-month-old son, captioned the video, "Big thank you mam @saumyas_world_ & @binaiferkohli, and to all who donate in @kettoindia. You are such an angel. God will always be with you. Love you so much."

In the video, she said, "After his sudden demise in July, I was obviously very much emotionally disturbed, but also financially disturbed. I had a huge loan on this house and no way or backing to repay it. During that time, Saumya Tandon from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai came into my life. She helped me so much that I have repaid that amount within one month only."

Megha added, "She made my account in Ketto and started a fundraiser. My motive to make this video is to thank Saumya ji from the heart in front of everyone. Thank you so much. I would also like to thank Benaifer Kohli ma'am, the producer of the show, has always supported and she still continues to do. I am sharing this from Deepesh's account so that it reaches a lot of people."

Deepesh Bhan died on July 23 after he suddenly collapsed while playing cricket with his friends. He reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. He portrayed the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular comedy show.

