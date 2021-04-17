Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks Disha Parmar about her wedding with Rahul Vaidya, she has a funny reply

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, television actor Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Ever since Rahul proposed Disha, fans are waiting with bated breath to know their wedding date.

On Saturday, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee popped the question on Twitter. "We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine," she said, responding to Disha's post about her upcoming song. Replying to Devoleena's query, Disha wrote, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)."

The duo's Twitter exchange came after Disha shared a picture with Rahul to promote their upcoming music video Madhanya. She captioned the post, "Just one day to go..The Wedding Love Song “Madhanya” arrives tom 11am Are you all excited ??!! Cos we are .. #Madhanya @rahulvaidya23."

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul and actor Disha will be seen together for their first music video Madhanya. Recently, pictures from the video surfaced online, in which the two stars were seen wearing wedding attires. The first poster for the video was unveiled on April 15. Rahul and singer Anees Kaur have sung the song.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, when he was still a participant of Bigg Boss 14. She couldn't immediately respond to his proposal but plans for their wedding started after the show came to an end. In an interview, Disha had said that she was 'shocked' and had 'tears' while watching Rahul propose.

The singer's mother had said that the wedding is likely to take place in June. Speaking to a leading daily in March, Rahul had said, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months. Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.”