Devoleena Bhattacharjee glows as she celebrates Christmas with mother and husband Shanwaz Shaikh. See pics

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is popularly known as Gopi bahu, took to Instagram and shared pictures from her Christmas festivities. She celebrated Christmas with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh and mother Anima Bhattacharjee. She posted happy pictures with her close friends on Sunday. Recently, she got married to her gym trainer Shanwaz. This marked their first Christmas together after their marriage. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares happy picture with husband Shanwaz Shaikh: 'Aap humari jaan ban gaye')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devoleena shared a series of pictures. In one of the picture, she posed with her husband and mother. Devoleena opted for full-sleeved red shirt with tiger print on it and black pants. Her mother, who wore a yellow kurta, hugged her while posing for the camera. Shanwaz wore an orange T-shirt with black pants. In another picture, Shanwaz gave a kiss to his wife with a decorated Christmas tree in the background. In other picture, he lifted his wife while posing with actor Bhavini Purohit Dave. Devoleena has a big smile in all the photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, “Merry Christmas (red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” She used ‘christmas’, ‘family time’, ‘celebration’ , ‘december’ and ‘favourite month’ as the hashtags on the post. Actor Vishal Singh dropped smiling face with red heart eyes emoji and actor Bhavini Purohit posted heart emojis.

Reacting to Devoleena's Christmas post, one of her fans wrote, “Merry Christmas di.” Another fan commented, “Cute couple indeed (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Merry Christmas..sister devo.” “So cute picture,” wrote another person.

On December 14, Devoleena posted dreamy pictures with Shanwaz after their wedding ceremony and wrote on Instagram, “And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She shared heartwarming pictures with Shanwaz on social media handle and wrote, “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.