Devoleena Bhattacharjee: 'There are people who think I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently got married, has now responded to trolls who claim she is pregnant and that it was the real reason behind her sudden wedding with Shanawaz Shaikh. (Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on husband 'not spending money on her')

Devoleena and Shahnwaz got married in a private ceremony last week and announced it on their Instagram accounts. “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain & prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law)," she wrote alongside their pictures from the celebrations.

Deoleena told ETimes, “I don't need to justify anything to anyone, but there are people around who think that I'm pregnant and hence I got married all of a sudden. I'm shocked and feel sad for people who make such poor comments. ”

She added. "This is another level of hypocrisy that you can't let go of any single opportunity to torture someone. They can't see anyone happy. It's frustrating at times. Why does one need to poke so much into someone's life? But later I laughed at these comments and let go. I seriously don't know what is coming next."

Earlier, Devoleena took to Twitter to respond to trolls who raised questions about the religion of their future children. She labelled them as toxic, and wrote that their babies may be Muslim or Hindu, and that has nothing to do with anyone trolling her online. "If you really care as much for children, please go to orphanage, adopt kids and decide their religion. So many orphanages exist. My husband, my kids, my religion. Who are you? #toxic."

She also responded to trolls who claimed her husband is not spending enough money on her. She addressed the allegations on Shanwaz in a recent interview. Reacting to them, Devoleena said many would have labelled her as a 'gold digger' if they had a grand wedding would have led to many calling her a ‘gold digger.’

Devoleena and gym trainer Shanwaz had a court marriage before they celebrated their union in a private bash with family and close friends. The TV actor met him at a gym about four years ago and began dating after a brief friendship.

