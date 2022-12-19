Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her low-key wedding: 'Wasting money just to make the day look big is dumb'

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the knot to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. Unlike other celebrities, she opted for a simple private wedding ceremony without any grand celebration. Talking about it, she recently said she doesn't need to show off to prove she has money. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to trolls curious about the religion of her future kids after marrying Shanwaz Shaikh

Devoleena confirmed her wedding with pictures last week. She announced her wedding with Shanwaz and wrote that she could not have found anyone better than him. “Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him). You are the answer of my pain and prayers. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA (here’s presenting your brother-in-law)."

Talking about the hush-hush wedding, Devoleena told Zoom, “I feel that with a celebrity tag comes the responsibility to guide the society. We are said to have power to set trends and grand wedding is all about waste of money. I feel so… sab dikhawa (it is all show-off). I didn't feel the need to show that I have money, I can make things royal. All I feel is my husband and I, or our parents have really work hard to earn that money, so we need to invest in something worthy.”

“I run an NGO that looks after old individuals. I would love to invest that money on such people in need and make society a happy place.. And I want the youth to understand that showing off, and wasting money just to make 'the day' look big is a dumb thought.. 'The day' is big when you achieve the blessings of your family, company of your friends while you marry the perfect soul. And yes, we performed every ritual and had fun,” she added.

The actor opted for a simple court marriage. A haldi ceremony was arranged before their wedding, which was only attended by family members and close friends.

Devoleena is known for the role of Gopi Bahu in the TV serial Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya (2012-17). She has also appeared on shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Laal Ishq.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON