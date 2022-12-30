Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanwaz Shaikh recreate Kokila Modi-Hetal Modi fight from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, fans react

Popular TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a hilarious video as she recreated a scene from her serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with husband Shanwaz Shaikh. Devoleena is seen essaying the role of Kokilaben who scolded Hetal Modi very badly. The role of Hetal was played by Devoleena's husband Shanwaz in the clip. Many fans remembered the fights in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and dropped laughing emojis on the video shared by Devoleena. (Also read: Rupal Patel recreates her own Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, watch)

In the video, Shanwaz played Swati Shah's character as Hetal Modi. He looked scared and unhappy. He was shivering with fear as Rupal Patel's dialogue was being played in the background, “Mota bhabhi, mota bhabhi (elder sister, elder sister).” Shanwaz wore a blue T-shirt with black pants and covered his head with a scarf. Moments later, Devoleena appeared and lip-synced Kokila's dialogue, “Dusro ke maamlo mai taang adaane se pehle apne girebaan mai jhaakiye (Don't try to interfere in others' matters, try to look within yourself).” She bit the fruit and made a kicked gesture as she enacted the dialogue. In the end, she performed kathak to the tune.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Devoleena wrote, “I had to do this. Yeh unke liye especially jo dusro ki zindagi ko lekar 24 ghante vyast rehte hai aur apna jhaakna bhool jaate hai. (This is for those people who are concerned for others life and forget to see their own lives). Sorry Shonu @shanwaz7636 but noooo sorry (hug, heart and kiss emojis). #throwback to our Unlimited Masties (laughing emoji)."

Reacting to the Reel, one of her fans wrote, “Lockdown diaries (laughing emoji).” Another fan commented, “Waah kya baat hai hai Gopi bahu (Wow, this is so good).” Other fan wrote, “So funny! pls saath nibhaana serial firse aajaye (I want Saath Nibhana serial to come again).” “Good reply to haters, Devoleena”, added one. Recently, Devoleena was trolled her sudden wedding with Shanawaz Shaikh.“Omggg, Devoleena too funny (laughing emojis)”, wrote another on the clip. Many fans dropped laughing emojis for Devoleena and Shanwaz's performances.

Rupal and Devoleena featured together in the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the show, Devoleena essayed the role of Gopi Kapadia Modi from 2012-17 and Rupal as Kokila Modi. The show premiered in May 2010 and became one of the most popular television serials amongst fans. The show also stars Vishal, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Loveleen Kaur Sasan, alongside Tanya Sharma, Sonam Lamba, and Amar Upadhyay.

