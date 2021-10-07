Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams fan who thinks she took a dig at Sidharth Shukla

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shut down a Bigg Boss fan who thought that she was referring to Sidharth Shukla in a recent tweet about Pratik Sehajpal. In a recent Bigg Boss 15 episode, Pratik and Jay Bhanushali's spat led to some damage of Bigg Boss house's property.

During a task on the episode, Jay and Pratik got into an ugly spat. As they fought, Jay and Pratik began pushing each other. The fight intensified and a glass panel was broken. All the contestants were nominated for eviction for their behaviour.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, Devoleena said that the incident reminded her of a similar situation that panned out when she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. “I am not saying damaging properties is a good quality. But it was a reaction to an action. And I remember something similar in our season too. Maa-Baap k gaali pe hi properties damaged hui thi (property was damaged over personal abuses) and the person was in top2 and currently a hearthrob of many,” she tweeted.

This led to a fan asking her if she was talking about Sidharth. “Is she talking about #SidharthShukIa. Shame on you devo,” the fan tweeted. In her response, Devoleena said, “Which school drop out btw? Anyway what a disgrace in the name of media. #Vishalkotian’s yesterday statement to #jay copy paste,” she said.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were the finalists of Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth won the season, Asim was the first runner-up. Shehnaaz Gill was the second runner-up.

The new season of Bigg Boss began on October 2. The show features three Bigg Boss OTT contestants - Pratik, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Other participants include Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and more. Salman Khan resumed hosting duties once again.