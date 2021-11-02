Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Devoleena Bhattacharjee tears up while talking about ex-boyfriend, fans say ‘stay strong’. Watch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee got emotional while talking about one of her former relationships. She said that it lasted around six-seven years.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down while recalling one of her past relationships on Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two. While an earlier promo also showed her getting emotional on the show, the reason was not shown. A new video revealed that she choked up while talking about one of her ex-boyfriends.

Host Riteish Deshmukh asked, “What % of people believe that after committing to a relationship, men disappear more than women?” While Devoleena and Jasmin Bhasin guessed 50%, Terence Lewis and Jay Bhanushali felt that the correct answer was 60%.

“Mere liye toh yeh question hi galat hai kyunki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ladke pehli baat toh commitment hi nahi dete (I think this question is incorrect because guys do not commit in the first place),” Devoleena said. “Agar galti se de bhi diya, toh uske baad toh matlab abhi kaise bhi jaan bachao (If they mistakenly end up committing, they think about how to get out of it),” she added.

Terence asked Devoleena if she ever had such an experience and she admitted that she did. “I was in that relationship for almost six-seven years,” she said. After a pause, she added, “No, no, I don’t want to talk about it.” She then teared up and asked to take a break.

Devoleena took a while to compose herself, drank some water and wiped her tears with a tissue. Co-host Genelia D’Souza got concerned and checked in on her. “You’re okay?” she asked, adding, “Take your time.”

Also read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee on why she hasn't revealed her boyfriend's name yet: 'He is not comfortable'

Fans showered love on Devoleena in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Devo, don’t cry yaar plz,” one wrote. “So sad, Devo, I love you so much,” another wrote. Many also asked her to ‘stay strong’.

Earlier this year, Devoleena revealed that she is in a relationship but has not revealed his identity, as he is not from the industry. She also said that they are planning to tie the knot next year.

