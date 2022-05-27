Devoleena Bhattacharjee terrified, wants mother to live with her: ‘Staying alone with my pet has suddenly become scary’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been living with a pet at her Mumbai home since quite some time. She is however, scared after a murder by a housekeeping staff in her building complex and now wants her mom to move in with her. Devoleena was last seen on Bigg Boss 15 and is currently gearing up for her film debut, First Second Chance. Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on engagement drama with Vishal Singh: ‘Don't think I should be blamed for this’

Devoleena occasionally shares pictures and videos of her pet, whom she calls Angel Bhattacharjee. She also operates his separate Instagram account which has more than 16,000 followers.

According to reports, a domestic help in an adjacent building was killed by a housekeeping staff and the body was dumped on the railway tracks. Talking about the incident, Devoleena told ETimes, “I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live." Sharing about her mom who lives in Assam, she later added, “I would like her to move in with me.”

Devoleena still believes Mumbai is a safe city for women, but admitted she felt uncomfortable, when stared at by unknown people. She said, “Mumbai is a safe city and I live alone here. There has never been any reason to feel unsafe. But, sometimes, you do feel unsafe when you go for a walk around your building and because you are an actress, people keep looking at you and make you feel uncomfortable. Now after this, I would not like to let any new person come into my apartment. It is quite scary.”

Devoleena recently unveiled the teaser of her debut Bollywood film, First Second Chance. Directed by Lakshmi Iyer, the film also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.

