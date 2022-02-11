Devoleena Bhattacharjee on engagement drama with Vishal Singh: ‘Don't think I should be blamed for this’

Weeks after she kick-started online rumours about her ‘engagement’ with Vishal Singh for a song promotion, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has now called it a ‘silly prank’. She said that she also was shocked to see the reaction of the people.

After sharing a picture together with the caption: "It is official", Devoleena and Vishal had later clarified that they were not engaged, and were only announcing their new collaboration - a music video titled It's Official.

Talking about the reactions, Devoleena told Times of India, "It is silly how people assumed that Vishal and I got engaged. Vishal has been one of my best friends since I did Saathiya and the entire world knows it. We were not engaged then, we are not engaged now. He has been my closest friend and people should know that it was just a prank to promote my music video. I was shocked and surprised when so many people, including some of my good friends, called me to wish me for the engagement. How can anyone assume? Social media is filled with such gimmicks and people should know that by now."

Explaining that it was all just a marketing strategy with no negative intentions, Devoleena added, "It was a marketing gimmick for a music video and it was not even something that sounded real. There are pros and cons of social media, and I think we are better off than the millions of people who spread negativity online. We posted something romantic, which is not true. Why is no one asking people who spread negativity? I don't think I should be blamed or questioned for this. It was a silly prank and people fell for it."

Earlier, clarifying that they were not engaged, Vishal and Devoleena had shared a video. “We are engaged but for a song, the song is called It's official," said Vishal while Devoleena then added, “This is the first time that we have collaborated for a music video, what we did is the theme of the song.” The duo then said, “Humne socha nahi tha ki humko itna pyaar milega aur is tarah se milega (We didn't think that we will get so much love and specially in this way)." Vishal then added, “Jab bhi kuch aisa hoga, we will surely let you know (If something like this will happen in the future, we will let you know). Devoleena is very special to me.”

The new song, starring Vishal and Devoleena, will be sung by singer Anand Mishra. The release date of the song is not announced yet.

