Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh reveal they are not engaged, angry fans say ‘humko pagal banaya’. Watch

On Wednesday, former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Vishal Singh wrote ‘It’s official' on social media, making fans believe that they are engaged. Later, Vishal and Devoleena shared a lengthy video, revealing the truth behind their ‘engagement.’

In the video, Vishal and Devoleena told fans that they are not getting engaged but have collaborated for a song titled It's Official. Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, “Thank you for all the love.”

Vishal can be heard saying, “We are engaged but for a song, the song is called It's official.” Devoleena then adds, “This is the first time that we have collaborated for a music video, what we did is the theme of the song.” The duo then says, “Humne socha nahi tha ki humko itna pyaar milega aur is tarah se milega (We didn't think that we will get so much love and specially in this way)." Vishal then adds, “Jab bhi kuch aisa hoga, we will surely let you know (If something like this will happen in the future, we will let you know). Devoleena is very special to me.”

They then talk about their 10-year-old friendship and Devoleena jokes: “Song ke baad tu mujhe diamond dene wala hai (You are going to gift me a diamond ring after this song).”

One fan commented on the video, saying, “Pagal banaya humein (We got fooled),” Another one said, “This is a very bad prank.” Another one said, “Mujhe sahi mein laga shaadi announce kar rahe hain (I really thought you are going to announce your wedding in this video).” While one angry fan wrote, “What nonsense? Aise photo kaun post karta hai engagement ki koi apna song promote karne ke liye bhai (Who posts their fake engagement pictures to promote a song)? So much drama in everything."

On Wednesday, Vishal and Devoleena shared videos and photos from their staged engagement proposal on Instagram, as a promotional move. In one of the pictures posted by Vishal, Devoleena was seen sporting a huge ring. The picture was captioned, “It’s official. Love you @devoleena.”

The song, It's Official, starring Vishal and Devoleena, will be sung by singer Anand Mishra. The release date of the song is not announced yet.

