Dheeraj Dhoopar: I don’t think I have grown up

“I don’t feel I am in my thirties. I still think, work, behave and have inter-personal relationships like a boy. So I don’t think I grew up and became a popular actor on TV. I don’t think I have grown up (laughs). Sure, I have the business acumen to deal with people in the industry. I think somewhere in my head I am 24-25 years old ,” quips Dhoopar who turns 37. He celebrates every birthday with his family and friends but this year, he is travelling to Chandigarh to shoot a music video.

With a good professional year and health issues on the personal front, Dhoopar surmises that 2021 has been a good year for him. “This year has been great and I am excited that with each year, my success and growth has been phenomenal. I am thankful that God has given me such success and such popular shows to be a part of. I have got the opportunity to work with some of the biggest producers and directors in the industry who have helped me shape up into the actor and person I am today. Everyone taught me something. In fact, I was telling someone the other day that I have starred in shows that were number one on the rating charts for 10 years. After six years of Sasural Simar Ka, I got my current hit show, Kundali Bhagya within three months of it ending and my show has been a hit for five years and running. It is huge and I am proud of myself,” he remarks.

Going forward, Dhoopar has plans to do films and even act on the digital platform but he knows what he wants. “I am meeting many people and discussing stuff but I don’t want to do anything that is not worth it. I want to do something great, be a part of a project that is memorable. If I switch over to films or OTT, it has to be a value adding script or production. Otherwise, I am happy doing TV in the future too,” he signs off.