Did Aditya Narayan just hint he's about to become a father?

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has hinted that he might become a father by next year. Aditya and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December.

In an interview revealing that he is contemplating quitting hosting duties, Aditya Narayan said that he is grateful for everything that the television industry has given him, but that he is looking forward to exploring new pastures.

He told a leading daily, "I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success.”

Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, is known for hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol. Aditya and Shweta Agarwal, who had been dating for several years, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. They soon jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

In a new interview, Aditya said that it was ‘frustrating’ for him to not meet Shweta during the lockdown last year, even though she lived near his home.

Also read: Aditya Narayan reveals how he asked for Shweta Agarwal’s hand in marriage: ‘I don’t care how many people come…’

“Covid did speed up the process of us getting married, because in the last lockdown, we used to have many small arguments as I used to miss her a lot. Her own place is less than half a kilometre from where we live now, but we could still never meet which was very frustrating. You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there are going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other,” he told Pinkvilla.