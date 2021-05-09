Dilip Joshi: Don’t blame the government; instead be responsible or this will never end

When the lockdown ends, we have to be as careful as we are today. People shouldn’t start going out or behaving as if nothing happened,” says Dilip Joshi, talking about the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. He adds, “People should be responsible and have to cooperate, instead of just blaming just the government. That won’t help if we aren’t careful and following guidelines. Or else, this will never end. We have to maintain social distance, wear masks, get vaccinated at the earliest.” He suggests everyone take steam regularly to stay healthy and maintain all protocols, even when the cases reduce and not get lax.

As some TV shoots are on in other states, Joshi’s sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma isn’t being shot for now and he agrees with the production house’s decision to not shoot. “Work will go on but people’s lives are more important. That’s the priority right now. The other productions who are shooting in different cities must be taking utmost care. I believe in God and his will. Saari hekdi is pandemic ne utaar di hai. All development, technology, money- you name it sab dhara ka dhara reh gaya. Everyone is at home, nothing else matters right now than family and your health. We took nature by granted and I hope we have learnt the lesson. We have to understand aur dhairya aur saiyam rakho. Nothing is permanent and this too shall pass. Have faith,” he philosophies.

His good friend-actor Amit Mistry passed away recently and Joshi admits it was shocking as he was healthy. “He was well, didn’t have any issues, so it was shocking. It was unfortunate and I don’t know what really happened. I heard he had a cardiac arrest, which was surprising as he would work out and was fit.”