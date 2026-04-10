Dipika Kakar confesses she is always anxious after cyst recurrence: ‘I cannot be with Ruhaan’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who has been battling liver cancer, recently underwent another surgery in March after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared. The relapse has taken an emotional toll on the actor, who admitted that she now lives with constant anxiety about her health.

Dipika Kakar is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim, with whom she shares a son.

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Dipika also shared that the ongoing struggle has made it difficult for her to spend quality time with her young son, leaving her deeply distressed.

Dipika gets anxious

Some time ago, Dipika took to her YouTube vlog to talk about her ongoing health struggles, revealing how her illness has been taking a toll on her daily life. She also shared that she has been finding it difficult to spend enough time with her son, Ruhaan, while trying to cope with her condition.

She said, “There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib (actor Shoaib Ibrahim) has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest. When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn’t expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it’s too overwhelming at times.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dipika also admitted that the recurring cyst has shook her bad, saying, “The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn’t happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting. The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we smoothly function in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipika also admitted that the recurring cyst has shook her bad, saying, “The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn’t happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting. The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we smoothly function in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dipika shared that her health has affected her consistency with vlogging, but she still makes an effort to shoot whenever she can. Dipika’s health struggle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipika shared that her health has affected her consistency with vlogging, but she still makes an effort to shoot whenever she can. Dipika’s health struggle {{/usCountry}}

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Dipika Kakar faced a health scare and underwent surgery for a stomach cyst on 23 February. Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her ongoing treatment.

Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Both she and Shoaib regularly post updates on their respective vlogs, keeping fans closely connected and informed.

Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The show aired for six years, making her a household name. She later went on to feature in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8 and Bigg Boss 12, which she won. She was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef but had to exit the show due to health complications.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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