Disgusted Kirron Kher exclaims ‘dur phitte muh’, says India’s Got Talent contestant is ‘selling vomit for 200’. Watch

Kirron Kher’s comments about an India’s Got Talent contestant’s performance left her co-judges Badshah, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir in splits. Watch the video here.
Kirron Kher could not sit through an India’s Got Talent contestant’s performance as he seemingly regurgitated coloured water into different jugs.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:49 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kirron Kher could not contain her disgust at the performance of an India’s Got Talent contestant, Manish, whose talent was drinking jugs of water and regurgitating it. She pressed the buzzer, indicating a rejection from her side, and said that she could not continue to watch him ‘vomit’ in different colours.

Manish entered the stage and said that he was selling golas (crushed ice shaped like a ball and dipped in flavoured syrups) for 200 apiece. Badshah was astounded at the price and asked for the reason behind it. Manish said that he prepared the syrups in a ‘unique’ way.

At first, Manish drank two different liquids - one red and one green in colour. He then drank a jug of water. He seemingly regurgitated out a jug full of green coloured water and went on to drink another jug of water. He then spat out a jug full of red coloured water.

Kirron nixed the performance midway by pressing the buzzer. “Yahaan baith kar tumhari pink, blue, green colour ki ulti hum nahi dekh sakte (We cannot sit here and watch your pink, blue and green vomit),” she said, leaving her fellow judges Badshah, Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir in splits.

“Yeh 200 mein ultiyaan bech raha hai. Limit hai. Suit-boot pehen ke (This is the limit. He is selling vomit for 200. And he is wearing a suit),” she exclaimed.

Also see: Kirron Kher scolds Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, calls them ‘badly behaved’

Kirron said that there is a Punjabi phrase that sums up her feelings - ‘durr phitte muh’, which is a dismissive expression. Badshah teased Manish about his talent and said, “Itna toh main regular nahi nikalta jitna aap muh se nikaal rahe ho (I don’t urinate so much normally as much as you are releasing through your mouth).”

