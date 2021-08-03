Disha Parmar reacts after being trolled for not wearing sindoor: 'My husband is okay with it. Why are you so triggered?'

Actor Disha Parmar has shut down people after they took to social media to troll her for not wearing sindoor. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Disha had shared a series of her pictures in a bright pink saree with gold embroidery.

Disha Parmar opted for traditional jewellery with her attire. She wore minimal makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun. However, she wasn't wearing sindoor. She captioned her post, "Happy Puppy! Saree : @labelkanupriya @_neelangi_." Her husband singer Rahul Vaidya commented, "My baby is killing it."

Numerous social media users commented on the absence of sindoor. Users wrote, "sindur nahi lagaya again (again you didn't apply sindoor)", "sindur lagane me kya hota hai (what happens if you apply sindoor)", "bohut sundar lag rahi ho app par sindur mein or khilti (You are looking beautiful but would look prettier had you applied sindoor)" and "Disha sindur kaha hai (Disha, where is the sindoor)".

Responding to the comments, Disha wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

There were other fans who also showered her with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Effortlessly beautiful @dishaparmar bhabhi" while another said, "pink color look good on you". A fan also dedicated Baazigar's song to her. "Ye kaali kaali aankhen Ye gore gore gaal Ye tikhi tikhi nazaren Yeh hirni jaisi chaal," they wrote.

This is not the first time that Disha has been asked about not wearing sindoor. Last week, in an Instagram live session with Rahul she was asked about the missing sindoor and wedding ring. Rahul even faked a fight with Disha, asking her in Hindi, "Why didn't you apply sindoor?". But Disha chose to blame it on him saying that he was supposed to apply. "I should apply every day?" Rahul asked and Disha affirmed. He later assured his fans that he was fine with it.

The couple got married last month in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by close friends and family members. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani were among those present at the wedding reception.