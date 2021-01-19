Disha Parmar shares fan-made wedding card with Rahul Vaidya, says ‘this just stole my heart’

Actor Disha Parmar, who is all set to marry singer Rahul Vaidya, shared a fan-made edit of their wedding invite. The picture was a collage of pictures of cartoon versions of the couple in different wedding scenarios.

Taking to Instagram stories, Disha wrote, “This just stole my heart! Don’t know who made these but amazinggg! And I look pretty.”

Last week, Disha shut down a fan who advised her on one of her Instagram posts not to marry Rahul and become the ‘mother of his children’. Tagging him, she retorted, “Who do you think you are to comment on what i do or don't do?”

Rahul, who is currently a participant on Bigg Boss 14, proposed to Disha on her birthday in November last year. He went down on one knee, took out a ring and asked her to marry him. He also called her the most beautiful girl in the world and said that he realised how important she was in his life after coming on the show.

Though Rahul requested Disha to communicate her decision to the makers of the show, she has not publicly responded yet. However, his mother confirmed that wedding preparations are on when she entered the Bigg Boss house during family week.

Rahul’s mother said that basic arrangements have already been made and talked about the possibility of a wedding in June. “Disha doesn’t want to get married in summer, so mostly we will have a June wedding. This season has already ended and they don’t want to get married in summer and will not wait for December. Itna lamba nahi kheechenge (We will not drag it for so long). We will have a June wedding,” she told The Times of India.

Rahul is one of the ten contestants currently fighting out for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. He earlier walked out of the show because he missed his family but returned a few days later, on popular demand.