Kareena Kapoor reveals the secret to looking ‘glamorous’ during pregnancy with K3G reference

Even in the last trimester of her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to look super glamorous. One Instagram user wondered about the secret to her good looks, and the actor responded with a shout-out to Poo, her iconic character from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G.

The user wrote on Instagram stories, “@kareenakapoorkhan Why does all our chocolate-cheesecake, Belgian cookie-dough, five-layer-ice-cream sundae, truffle-parmesan chips, creme-brullee-custard-filled donuts and spaghetti carbonara weight never make us look one-fiftieth as glamorous as Kareena Kapoor's baby weight?”

Sharing the post on her own Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “Because I'm P.H.A.T @freddy_birdy... don't you know?” She was referring to a dialogue from K3G in which P.H.A.T, which phonetically sounds like ‘fat’, actually stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story.





Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is due next month. She is all set to welcome the new member of the family and has already moved to a more spacious home. Earlier this week, she shared a glimpse of her new apartment on Instagram and wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”

Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. She has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram and often shares pictures of herself lounging in a comfortable kaftan, chilling with her friends or ready to give a shot.

Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. A statement from the publisher said that it ‘will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery’.

