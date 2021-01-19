Kareena Kapoor reveals the secret to looking ‘glamorous’ during pregnancy with K3G reference
Even in the last trimester of her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to look super glamorous. One Instagram user wondered about the secret to her good looks, and the actor responded with a shout-out to Poo, her iconic character from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G.
The user wrote on Instagram stories, “@kareenakapoorkhan Why does all our chocolate-cheesecake, Belgian cookie-dough, five-layer-ice-cream sundae, truffle-parmesan chips, creme-brullee-custard-filled donuts and spaghetti carbonara weight never make us look one-fiftieth as glamorous as Kareena Kapoor's baby weight?”
Sharing the post on her own Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “Because I'm P.H.A.T @freddy_birdy... don't you know?” She was referring to a dialogue from K3G in which P.H.A.T, which phonetically sounds like ‘fat’, actually stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting.
Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is due next month. She is all set to welcome the new member of the family and has already moved to a more spacious home. Earlier this week, she shared a glimpse of her new apartment on Instagram and wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”
Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old Taimur. She has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram and often shares pictures of herself lounging in a comfortable kaftan, chilling with her friends or ready to give a shot.
Meanwhile, Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. A statement from the publisher said that it ‘will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include the actress’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zubeidaa turns 20: Shyam Benegal says love story worked even without a villain
- Director Shyam Benegal goes down memory lane as his National Award winning film Zubeidaa completes two decades, recalls how Manoj Bajpayee was initially diffident to play a Maharaja and Karisma Kapoor was nervous.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom-to-be Kareena is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan: Not the guy known for fashion sense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death
- Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj spills the beans
- Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set
- After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox