Disha Parmar's pregnancy 'unexpected', Rahul Vaidya reveals: Was in Goa and when I returned, she shared the news

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to social media earlier this week and announced that they are set to become parents. In a recent interview, Rahul said that when he first heard about Disha's pregnancy, he could not believe it. The singer was in Goa for work, and once he returned to Mumbai, Disha 'shared the good news' with him. Rahul also called the actor's pregnancy 'unexpected news'. Also read: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy with sweet note. See pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. In one of the pictures shared in their joint baby announcement, Disha showed her baby bump in a black dress, while father-to-be Rahul held a slate, which read ‘Mummy and Daddy’. They also shared a photo and a video of her sonogram. “Hello from mummy and daddy-to-be and the BABY!!” the caption of their post read.

“I have always dreamt of being a father and giving a lot of love to my child. When I heard the news, it was unexpected, but I was extremely happy, and I am all set to become a papa soon. It is yet to hit me completely, but with congratulatory messages pouring in now, it is slowly sinking in," Rahul told ETimes in a new interview.

He further spoke about Disha's pregnancy and called their future baby 'God’s blessings'. The singer also revealed how Disha broke the news to him. He said, “We are looking forward to this new phase in our lives. Since it was unexpected news, I feel the baby is God’s blessings. I was in Goa for work and when I came back to Mumbai, Disha shared the good news with me."

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple married in July 2021.

Rahul was seen in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung songs such as Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar and Yaad Teri, among others. He had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Disha began her career as a model and then featured in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the Woh Apna Sa. She is known for her TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

