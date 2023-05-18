Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya share sonogram, announce pregnancy with sweet note. See pics

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced they are expecting their first child on Instagram. They shared sonograms of their baby-to-be and posted a sweet hello note as parents. The couple got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. The singer had proposed to the actor while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Also read: Rahul Vaidya gets a kiss from Disha Parmar in birthday bash video Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married on July 16, 2021 in Mumbai.

On Instagram, Disha posted a photo of the couple holding a small chalkboard with the words 'Mummy & Daddy'. She wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!" She and Rahul were matching in casual black outfits. Along with the couple's photo, they also a picture and video of the sonogram.

Fans and friends took to the comments section to shower them with wishes and congratulations. Colleagues from the industry like Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy, Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta all wished the couple on their happy news. Fans also called it the 'best news of the era'. Another fan shared, “OMG congratulation to both of you.” Yet another fan added, “This is such a gr8 news, You guys made my Day!”

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Rahul had revealed that the couple first connected via Instagram. He had shared, "I had done a song 'Mere Rashke Qamar', which went viral on social media. She happened to see it on Jitesh Pillai's Instagram. And that's the time she actually went up to my profile and she just dropped a message that 'loved it and very well sung'. And that's the time we started talking to each other on Instagram first."

Disha is known for the television serials Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She made her acting debut in 2012. Rahul was a contestant in the first season of Indian Idol in 2005 where he came in third. He has sung for Hindi films like Jaan-E-Mann (206) and Race 2 (2013). Disha and Rahul had recently appeared together in a music video named Prem Kahani for the singer.

