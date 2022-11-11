Rahul Vaidya gets a kiss from Disha Parmar in birthday bash video, asks her to control 'meetha cravings': Watch inside

Actor Disha Parmar and her singer-husband, Rahul Vaidya, celebrated her birthday in Mumbai last night. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor turns 28 today, November 11, and she celebrated her special day by going on a cosy dinner date with Rahul and their friends. Today, Rahul took to Instagram to share snippets from their intimate celebrations. He shared the clip with a sweet note for his wife, thanking her for marrying him and asking her to control 'meetha (sweet) cravings'. Keep scrolling to find what Rahul wrote in the caption.

Rahul Vaidya gets a kiss from Disha Parmar in her birthday video

On Friday, Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram to share a video of adorable snippets from Disha Parmar's birthday celebrations. The clip features two pictures of the couple, Disha kissing her husband through the camera, the actor's birthday cake, and the two having dinner with their friends. Rahul posted it with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the best heart in the world...So glad that you were born on this day so that a few years later you could marry me and make my life so beautiful and so simple [heart emoji]. Be blessed and more baby. And this year hopefully you will control your meetha cravings." Check it out below. (Also Read | Disha Parmar turns 'quintessential 60s heroine' in new pics, Rahul Vaidya reacts)

After Rahul posted the video on his Instagram page, the couple's fans liked the post and wished Disha on the special day. A user wrote, "Happy Bornday @dishaparmar Bhabhi." Another commented, "Happy birthday queen." Additionally, Disha replied to Rahul's note for her. She wrote, "I love you, baby...And sorry meetha I cannot stop."

For her birthday celebrations, Disha Parmar wore a black bodysuit blouse featuring a V neckline, full-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. She teamed the top with a high-waisted mini skirt adorned with gold sequin embellishments and floral details.

Lastly, Disha chose a statement diamond ring, box-shaped embellished earrings and strappy high heels for the accessories. A berry-toned lip shade, centre-parted open tresses, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and darkened eyebrows completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in December 2021.