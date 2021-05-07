Divya Agarwal kisses Varun Sood with her mask on before he takes off for Khatron Ke Khiladi, watch

Varun Sood has headed to Cape Town, South Africa, for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but not without a kiss from his girlfriend Divya Agarwal. On Thursday, the Ace of Space alumni were spotted at the Mumbai airport where Divya was seen bidding him farewell before he boarded his flight.

The couple twinned in red and black ensembles. The duo posed for the paparazzi before they exchanged their farewell. Varun and Divya were seen hugging each other and then shared a kiss. The couple opted to keep their masks intact.

The video was shared by a paparazzo account and Splitsvilla 13 host Rannvijay Singha took to the comments section to shower the duo with love. "U two are tooooo cute," he said. Fans also commented on the post. "Team Varun," announced a fan. "All the best bhai @varunsood12 You both look so good together @divyaagarwal_official," another fan said.

Although Varun eyes the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy, he recently revealed he and Divya have been offered Bigg Boss multiple times. Speaking with a leading daily, he said, "Divya and I have been offered the show together and individually also but we have always denied the offer in these last 3 years. It's such a difficult show that I don't think we will be able to do it together also. In Bigg Boss you are staying inside a house for close to six months and you meet different characters there and there are times when you don't get along. If Divya and I agree to do the show also, we will have to stay with people who we don't get along well with and it gets very messy and difficult."

Varun will be competing Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Mahekk Chahal among many other stars.