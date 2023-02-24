Divya Agarwal returns ex-bf Varun Sood's 'khandani' jewellery, slams trolls in new tweet: 'Naa kabhi maange...'

Divya Agarwal is breaking her silence on the accusation levelled at her by ex-boyfriend Varun Sood's sister Akshita that she had not returned their ancestral family jewellery. Divya also lashed out on the unflattering comments related to the tweets and said that she is not a 'gold digger.' (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces split from Varun Sood: 'He will always be my best friend')

Both Varun and Divya appeared on the TV reality shows Ace Of Space and Spiltsvilla where they started dating each other. They announced their break-up in 2022 after dating for a couple of years, in their respective Instagram stories. The controversy began a couple of days ago when Varun Sood did a Q&A session with fans on Twitter where one fans asked him to clarify if he cheated on Divya. To this question, he replied, "I didn't bro." Varun's sister Akshita Sood hopped onto this conversation and alleged that Divya had not returned their ancestral family jewellery. Shortly after, the tweets were deleted.

Divya took to Twitter to acknowledge the accusations levelled on her and responded with a picture of the jewellery on her palm. She did not mention anyone in her tweets and wrote: "Giving back the “jewellery” (laughing emoticon)". The Bigg Boss OTT winner followed this by her posting another picture of chocolates, and captioned it, "With some kisses." She also added another tweet on the same line and wrote, "Omg not just that Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo"

The tweets generated a lot of attention and Divya as well as Varun's name started trending on the microblogging site. In another tweet, Divya slammed the trolls that targeted her for keeping the jewellery and called her a "gold digger". She wrote, "You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don’t want this.. it’s not funny not peaceful for me.. I don’t feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away."

Divya Agarwal got engaged to restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in December, last year.

