Divya Agarwal reveals she is 'a certified healer' now: 'Always felt better making anyone and everyone’s life...'

Actor Divya Agarwal has revealed that she is a 'certified healer' now. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Divya shared pictures of her certificates resting on a table next to several crystal stones. Divya received her certificates after ''successful completion of Crystal Therapy". (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap responds to Divya Agarwal's request for audition)

Divya Agarwal said that she is ‘a certified healer’.

Divya captioned the post, "Last few days have been really special to me... I was always fond of spirituality and believed that I always felt better making anyone and everyone’s life better… I met a beautiful soul @carmenkhabbaz 2 years back who showed me a different light of life. I’m very proud to say that I’m a certified healer (red heart emoji)."

She also added, "Here’s my path to the truth of the universe and believe me.. it all lies within you (red heart emoji). I hope to heal the world around me (red heart emoji). A big thank you to @carmenkhabbaz for pushing me to this side of life."

Reacting to the post, Divya's teacher Carmen wrote, “Congratulations Darling Divya!! Its been a Pleasure and Honour Teaching You! So Proud of you, over everything you do and accomplish Every Day, Welcome to the world of Healing, may you take each moment to tune in further with all in this Universe and Heal with Blessings, Love & Light. Love you and God bless.”

A person said, "Omg wowww D!! That’s sooo good! Coming to u soon." Another comment read, "Just one more reason to be proud of you."

Divya shot to prominence after winning Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. She was the runner-up on MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017. The actor has also appeared in Ragini MMS: Returns, Cartel and Abhay.

Recently, Divya wrote an open letter to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap asking him to let her audition for one of his projects. Sharing a video on Instagram, she had written, "This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10 (red heart emoji) Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi (I will ask for work in front of everyone, I am not ashamed)! #hopeful #grateful."

Later, Divya told India Today, “He must have not commented on the video but he did reply to me on Instagram. He said that he is overwhelmed. I said that I am sorry if I caused any trouble because of this entire drama. But he told me that he is overwhelmed and that he will reach out to me if he has any audition for me. His text read, ‘Humbled by this. Will reach out for future projects'.”

