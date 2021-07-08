Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's first meeting was 'patched by a colleague', her mom said: 'I like him'
tv

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's first meeting was 'patched by a colleague', her mom said: 'I like him'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were 'patched by a colleague' for their first date. The couple celebrates their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are celebrating five years of their marriage.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband actor Vivek Dahiya on Thursday celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Vivek recalled they were 'patched by a colleague' and didn't know each other. He also said that that Divyanka's mother was looking for a good and suitable boy when the mutual friend of the couple informed her about him.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. They got engaged on January 16, 2016.

Speaking to Times Now, Vivek said, "We were patched by a colleague. An actor who used to work with us, he knew me personally and he knew her also personally. I was not looking (for someone). Her mom (Divyanka's mom) was looking for someone for her, so she told him (the actor) that 'if you find a good boy, a suitable boy, you please call me'. So he called her and told her that this (Vivek) is the same guy who played a cop in the show. So she said, 'oh ya I like him'."

"And then, he sent us on a date - he forced us to go on a date and on that day itself I kind of made up my mind that she (Divyanka) is going to be the one. On the very first date - we didn't know each other, we were just talking and realised that eventually we could (marry)," he added.

Earlier this year, Divyanka had opened up about her relationship with Vivek and her father's reaction to them being together. "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister and brother-in-law. I, too, was interviewed by his family in a closed room."

Also Read | Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

She had added, "I think it's important to do such detailed interactions when you give away your daughter's hand to anybody. Plus, when families come into play, the couple tries much more to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility."

Divyanka became a popular name after starring in the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann serial, which was aired from 2006 to 2009. She then went on to feature in shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. In 2017, she had won the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She will next be seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

