Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Divyanka Tripathi gets ‘savage’ as Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill rate shirtless Varun Sood

Colors has dropped a new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 online, in which Divyanka Tripathi showed her ‘savage’ side as Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul rated shirtless men on the beach.

In the new promo video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul are seen striking poses on the beach. As they lay on sunbathing beds, Mahekk asks the three to rate a bare-bodied man running on the beach with a surfboard in his hand. As Aastha says he deserves at least a seven, Nikki disagrees and says, “No way!” Then, Varun Sood is seen walking out of the water, and the four unanimously give him a 10/10.

Divyanka Tripathi, observing from a distance with her binoculars, remarks, “Ratings ki baatein kar rahe hai! Jitni ratings yeh sab milakar aaj tak lekar aaye hai na, utni rating toh main ek show mein lekar aa jaati hoon (They are talking about ratings. I get as much ratings from just one show of mine as they all have got combined till now).”





Varun commented on the post, “Itne high marks school main bhi nahi mile (I didn’t even get such high marks in school).” His girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, wrote, “Hello Mr. 10/10,” along with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Also see: Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor get goofy on girls’ night, Sanjay Kapoor jokingly complains

Fans loved Divyanka. “What a promo and what a dialogue by DT aka Ishimaa aka Jhansi Ki Rani,” one wrote, referring to her character from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dr Ishita Bhalla. Another commented, “DT is savage here. Itni rating woh apne aik show se hi leke ati hai (She gets this much rating from just one show of hers).” A third said, “DT speaking facts.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will see Rohit Shetty return as the host, recently finished filming in Cape Town. Other contestants include Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani. The show will premiere on July 17.