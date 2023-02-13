‘Do you feel Rakhi Sawant is so weak that any guy can beat her’ asks Adil Khan Durrani's lawyer

Rakhi Sawant has made several serious accusations against husband Adil Khan Durrani who was sent to judicial custody last week. She has accused him of beating her up, mishandling her funds, unnatural intercourse, etc. Now, Adil's lawyer has claimed that the charges are baseless. He also said that she received money from her first ‘husband’ Ritesh and is now doing the same with Adil. Also read: Rakhi Sawant reacts to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding: 'Ghinn aati hai love birds ko dekhkar'

Rakhi and Adil got married in May last year. Rakhi shared a wedding picture of them along with a photograph of their purported marriage certificate in January this year.

Refuting all claims made by Rakhi against Adil, his lawyer Neeraj Gupta told Times of India, “All this is pre-planned. The allegations are all baseless. Do you feel Rakhi Sawant is so weak that any guy can beat her and she will take it all without a word? Adil comes from a good family background and does not need to take money from her or shoot her videos. Rakhi had got money from her earlier husband, Ritesh, when they separated, and now she is doing this with Adil. I have submitted all proofs in court, including his bank statements.”

According to the same report, Rakhi has also claimed Adil shot her nude videos and she now doubts that he may have sold them. She has said she will opt for a divorce as Adil has cheated on her.

Last week, Adil was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and was later placed under arrest. Rakhi filed an FIR (first information report) against Adil for allegedly assaulting her, abusing her, taking money and jewellery from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge, dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse, a police official said.

Now, a new FIR has been filed against Adil in Mysuru on Monday after an Iranian student accused him of rape. Adil Durrani has been accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study, the police said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

