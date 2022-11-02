Doraemon, Nobita's voice artists meet in real life; fans call it: 'Crossover we wanted but never knew'

It was a reunion of desi millennials' dreams as the voice artists for robo cat Doraemon and his silly friend Nobita came together at a party recently. Voiceover artist Sonal Kaushal (who voices Doraemon) met Simaran Kaur (who voices Nobita) at a get-together and shared a video from the same. (Also read: From Shin-chan to Doraemon, here are the Hindi voice actors behind popular cartoons)

In the video, Sonal spoke just like Doraemon, telling Nobita that he will not get any gadgets today. Simaran played the whiny Nobita to perfection, as he begged for a gadget to save himself from Jian, Sunio and impress Shizuka. Sharing the video, Sonal wrote, "Tag your friends who irritate you like Nobita and who help you like Doraemon."

Fans of the show were the happiest to see them together. A comment on Sonal's post read, “Crossover we wanted but never knew.” Another comment read, “We've got millions of unforgettable memories. From the core of my heart. Thank You.” A fan also asked for a fan meet. “Ma'am you both are my childhood please it's my dream to meet you please keep a meet-up in Varanasi.. I promise I'll come with Shizuka and Mechan,” wrote one.

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series that aired in India on HungamaTV. It is about a robotic cat with many futuristic gadgets who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help out a shy, selfish, silly boy named Nobita in his daily life. It follows their adventures as Nobita tries to escape school bullies Jian and Sunio and strikes a friendship with Shizuka.

Sonal has been voicing Doraemon since 2005. About the experience, she told Your Story, “I did not realise that Doraemon would become so big. I was chosen for the role, and for me it was like a picnic. My mother would get me chocolates and chips and I would have fun recording my lines in the studio.”

