Home / Entertainment / Tv / Doraemon, Nobita's voice artists meet in real life; fans call it: 'Crossover we wanted but never knew'

Doraemon, Nobita's voice artists meet in real life; fans call it: 'Crossover we wanted but never knew'

tv
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Doraemon and Nobita's Hindi voiceover artists met up at a party recently and fans were over the moon on watching them recreate the same magic.

Doraemon and Nobita's voices Sonal Kaushal and Simaran Kaur.
Doraemon and Nobita's voices Sonal Kaushal and Simaran Kaur.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

It was a reunion of desi millennials' dreams as the voice artists for robo cat Doraemon and his silly friend Nobita came together at a party recently. Voiceover artist Sonal Kaushal (who voices Doraemon) met Simaran Kaur (who voices Nobita) at a get-together and shared a video from the same. (Also read: From Shin-chan to Doraemon, here are the Hindi voice actors behind popular cartoons)

In the video, Sonal spoke just like Doraemon, telling Nobita that he will not get any gadgets today. Simaran played the whiny Nobita to perfection, as he begged for a gadget to save himself from Jian, Sunio and impress Shizuka. Sharing the video, Sonal wrote, "Tag your friends who irritate you like Nobita and who help you like Doraemon."

Fans of the show were the happiest to see them together. A comment on Sonal's post read, “Crossover we wanted but never knew.” Another comment read, “We've got millions of unforgettable memories. From the core of my heart. Thank You.” A fan also asked for a fan meet. “Ma'am you both are my childhood please it's my dream to meet you please keep a meet-up in Varanasi.. I promise I'll come with Shizuka and Mechan,” wrote one.

Doraemon is a Japanese manga series that aired in India on HungamaTV. It is about a robotic cat with many futuristic gadgets who travels back in time from the 22nd century to help out a shy, selfish, silly boy named Nobita in his daily life. It follows their adventures as Nobita tries to escape school bullies Jian and Sunio and strikes a friendship with Shizuka.

Sonal has been voicing Doraemon since 2005. About the experience, she told Your Story, “I did not realise that Doraemon would become so big. I was chosen for the role, and for me it was like a picnic. My mother would get me chocolates and chips and I would have fun recording my lines in the studio.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cartoon cartoon character
cartoon cartoon character

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out