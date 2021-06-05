Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eijaz Khan asks Pavitra Punia to have conversations with him, her response will leave you in splits

Pavitra Punia has shared a video clip of herself lip-syncing to a dialogue between a couple. Her boyfriend Eijaz Khan has a query.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Pavitra Punia with her boyfriend Eijaz Khan.

Actor Pavitra Punia on Friday shared a video clip of herself lip-syncing to a romantic dialogue between a couple. Taking to Instagram, she posted the clip in which she was seen wearing a white suit and covering her head with a dupatta.

Pavitra was lip-syncing to the Punjabi dialogue, "Hazaran nal ni gallan karnia. Hazara gallan tere nal karniya (Don't talk to many people, I will talk to you about many things)." She captioned the post, "#hazaargallan......EK PP conversations #pavitrapunia #pp #roar #sherni #thegirlwithdiamondteeth #pavijaz."

Reacting to the post, her boyfriend, actor Eijaz Khan wrote, "y she do gallan (conversations) with 1000 when she can do 1000 gallan (conversations) with me ??? #truestory." Pavitra responded with "@eijazkhan lub ju all the time 1 lac baatein (talks) with you and khansaab be like - baby irritate mat kar (don't irritate me)."

Actor Aditi Sharma dropped several heart and heart-eyed emojis to which Pavitra replied, "learning". Fans also showered their love in the comments section. One wrote, "The vibes this is giving PP." Another wrote, "Looking so pwetty." A third said, "Omygodddddd my heart just skipped a beat."

Pavitra and Eijaz often share pictures and videos on Instagram with each other and speak about one another. On Thursday, he shared a shirtless photo of himself flexing his muscles and revealed that he consulted Pavitra before posting the picture. He captioned, “Pavi se poocha ki ye photo post karoo ya na karoo? thoda show off sa hai. lekin jaise maine kaha (I asked Pavi if I should post this photo or not. It’s a little show off. But like I said), there is no substitute for hard work. so am working hard.”

“#homegym me #workout shuru kiya hai (I have started working out in my home gym). been feeling weak and lethargic . lockdown has taken its toll on my physical and mental health. so push karna padh raha hai (I have to push myself). . .trying to gain some #muscle #eijazkhan kaisa lagg riyaaa hoo (How do I look)??” he added. Reacting to this, Pavitra commented, “Am sweating.”

Also Read: Mortal Kombat movie review: James Wan can't bring Midas touch to mindless video game adaptation

The couple was seen together on Bigg Boss 14. She was open about being emotionally attached to him but he initially maintained that he could not be in a relationship with her. Later, after she was evicted from the show, he realised his feelings for her.

