Nikki Tamboli's birthday post for Pavitra Punia is all love

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has posted her picture with co-contestant Pavitra Punia and she revealed that they do not talk regularly but she feels a connection with her.

"We do not talk every day but always have felt some connection. I want you to know just how wonderful you are...a beautiful soul. Happy birthday babe @Pavitrapunia," Nikki wrote on a collage of her pictures with Pavitra from Salman Khan's reality show.

Nikki's post for Pavitra's birthday.

In his post for Pavitra, Eijaz Khan had called her, "light of my life ....... . #eijaz 's #pavitra."





Later in the day, Eijaz and Pavitra were seen celebrating her birthday, in front of the cameras and with reporters.

Pavitra and Eijaz celebrate her birthday.(Varinder Chawla)

During their stint on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki shared a good bond with Eijaz while her equation with Pavitra kept fluctuating.

Last month, Nikki had tested positive for coronavirus and was under home quarantine. She shared the news on Instagram and said she has been taking necessary precautions. "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too," she wrote.

She further said she is grateful for all the love and support from her fans. "Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light," she concluded.

