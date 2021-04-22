IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nikki Tamboli's birthday post for Pavitra Punia is all love
Pavitra Punia celebrates her birthday on Thursday.
Pavitra Punia celebrates her birthday on Thursday.
tv

Nikki Tamboli's birthday post for Pavitra Punia is all love

  • Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli shared a post for co-contestant Pavitra Punia on latter's birthday and called her a 'beautiful soul'. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has posted her picture with co-contestant Pavitra Punia and she revealed that they do not talk regularly but she feels a connection with her.

"We do not talk every day but always have felt some connection. I want you to know just how wonderful you are...a beautiful soul. Happy birthday babe @Pavitrapunia," Nikki wrote on a collage of her pictures with Pavitra from Salman Khan's reality show.

Nikki's post for Pavitra's birthday.
Nikki's post for Pavitra's birthday.

In his post for Pavitra, Eijaz Khan had called her, "light of my life ....... . #eijaz 's #pavitra."


Later in the day, Eijaz and Pavitra were seen celebrating her birthday, in front of the cameras and with reporters.

Pavitra and Eijaz celebrate her birthday.(Varinder Chawla)
Pavitra and Eijaz celebrate her birthday.(Varinder Chawla)

During their stint on Bigg Boss 14, Nikki shared a good bond with Eijaz while her equation with Pavitra kept fluctuating.

Last month, Nikki had tested positive for coronavirus and was under home quarantine. She shared the news on Instagram and said she has been taking necessary precautions. "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too," she wrote.

She further said she is grateful for all the love and support from her fans. "Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light," she concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
eijaz khan pavitra punia nikki tamboli + 1 more

Related Stories

Soha Ali Khan shared new pictures of daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu on Earth Day.
Soha Ali Khan shared new pictures of daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu on Earth Day.
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu's pics to wish fans on Earth Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • On Earth Day, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of daughter Inaaya, husband and actor Kunal Kemmu. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It.
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It.
hollywood

The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It trailer unleashes chilling terror story

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • The trailer of The Conjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It was dropped online. This time the story spins around a fight for the soul of a young boy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP