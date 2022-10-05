Eijaz Khan confirms engagement with Pavitra Punia, shares proposal pictures: 'She said yes'

After days of speculations, Eijaz Khan has confirmed that he has gotten engaged to Pavitra Punia. The actor shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram, revealing that he popped the question on Monday, August 3. Celebrities have been congratulating the couple on their news since then. Also Read| Pavitra Punia says she and Eijaz Khan are ‘as good as married’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share grainy, soft-lit pictures of him and Pavitra which captured their proposal. The first picture featured him showing the ring to a clueless Pavitra, who covered her face with both her hands in the next picture. In the third picture, Pavitra had the ring on her finger, and she smiled as she showed it off in the next one.

Eijaz captioned the pictures, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said “yes“. He also added the hashtags #taken and #official, revealing the date of the engagement to be October 3. Pavitra also reacted to the post, writing, "May the lord protect us from evil eye. Let there be love love and love."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eijaz and Pavitra's friends from the entertainment industry congratulated them on their engagement. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "Yaaayyyyyy we need party," while her boyfriend Aly Goni commented heart-eyes emojis. Manu Punjabi, Flora Saini, Ayaaz Khan, and Adaa Khan also wished the couple in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speculations of their engagement have been doing rounds since Monday evening after Pavitra put up a picture flaunting the ring on her finger on her Instagram story, captioning it, 'Whattttt." Eijaz and Pavitra have been dating since they bonded on the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. After coming out of the house, they had told media and fans that they will be getting married someday. They are yet to announce a date for the wedding

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON