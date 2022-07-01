Pavitra Punia says she and Eijaz Khan are ‘as good as married’

Bigg Boss contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been dating for a while now and their fans often speculate about their wedding plans. She has now said that they are “as good as married”. Pavitra and Eijaz featured together on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. (Also read: Pavitra-Eijaz dance to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee at Ankita-Vicky engagement bash)

Eijaz and Pavitra started off with several fights on the show but she soon confessed to developing feelings for him. He resisted at first, but they grew closer to each other and confessed their feelings on the show itself.

Speaking with the Times of India, Pavitra said, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as boyfriend, girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives.” Eijaz and Pavitra pose together in an Instagram post by him.

She added that they want to enjoy their wedding rituals and therefore need enough time to plan it. “We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule! Marriage is a very big thing for both of us. We don’t want to get married by taking three days off and resume work. We want to enjoy the phase where we can indulge and feel the butterflies in our stomach that, oh my god! We did it! As a couple we are featuring in a project together though we get many offers but we don’t like too many of them. We have a lot of professional integrity and want to work where we give each other equal respect," she said.

After stepping out of Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra and Eijaz had assured media, and fans, that they will get married. However, they have always avoided to put a date on it.

They often share cozy pictures and videos on their social media pages. They also shower love on each other's social media posts and are often spotted together on various outings.

