Eijaz Khan explains why he confessed cheating on ex on Bigg Boss 14, slams reports about her identity: What the hell?

Responding to claims that he cheated on one of his colleagues once (who was his then girlfriend), Eijaz Khan has specified that he was talking about another woman who is not someone in the showbiz. He was referring to when he admitted to cheating on someone few years ago. Several media reports surfaced online, picking up portions of a 2019 show that saw Eijaz as the guest.

In 2019, Eijaz appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show Juzz Baat and opened up about his regrets, “The one and only time jab maine kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri zindagi ka nichod nikal diya (when I cheated on someone. It was a fault that affected my life).” Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan dated for some time before they broke-up in 2010. Following the talk show, reports claimed that Eijaz was talking about Anita.

Without naming anyone or referring to Anita, Eijaz told Times of India in an interview, “I want to tell all the damn portals who are taking my name and another sweet lady's name and saying that I admitted to cheating on her, are bl**dy wrong. On Juzz Baat once I got asked, 'What is your biggest regret?' At that time I said, I regretted that once I kind of ended up cheating on my girlfriend. I did not take a name. Now, let me clarify this, that lady (former girlfriend) is not a part of the industry.”

"That lady is/was not or never will be a part of the public domain. So, I didn't take her name. Some portals just speculated and started popping out every other day on my Google News. And, I said, 'What the hell? I didn't take any names.' So, why I admitted it on Bigg Boss is because I was living in a fool's paradise at one point where I was justifying all my wrongs," he added. Eijaz is currently dating Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia.

He added that he was trying to be a better person by admitting his own mistakes. "I was on a public platform, I accepted my mistake. I did not take any bl**dy name and all the names that you (entertainment portals) are taking are wrong and I find it very very disrespectful to me. Every other day, a portal brings up my name and another name, which is wrong."

Eijaz appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 and he talked about having cheated on a former girlfriend on the show as well.

